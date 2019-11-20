Inkosi Kampingo Sibande hails WASH project

Traditional Authority (T/A) Kampingo Sibande of Mzimba has hailed Malawi Red Cross Society for improving sanitation status in his area.

Inkosi Sibande said Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) interventions the organization implemented in his area have contributed to reduction of communicable diseases such as diarrhea.

“Over 90 percent of households now have sanitation facilities such as latrines. We are a community that suffered from cholera before,” he said.

He commended fellow local leaders and communities for collaborating well with Redcross Society in the implementation of the interventions.

He said by-laws were put in place to take to task those failing to comply with guidelines.

“Failure to construct latrines, the remaining households will be charged to pay a goat as a punishment,” he added.

Mzimba District Project Officer for the Malawi Red Cross Society, Molin Mwakanema commended traditional leaders and the community for owning the interventions.

Mwakanema said the organization has managed to reach all the 17 Group Village Headmen (GVH) in the area, with WASH interventions.

She said the organization has also drilled 27 boreholes and rehabilitated 10.

