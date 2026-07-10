Inkosi pays tribute to MRA chief Tambulasi as partner Tamara laid to rest

Inkosi Jalavikuba delivered a heartfelt tribute on Friday to Malawi Revenue Authority commissioner general Felix Tambulasi, praising the care, support and love he showed his late partner, Tamara Angella Munthali, who was laid to rest before a sombre gathering of mourners, most of them dressed in black, that included several senior government officials.

The inkosi asked the funeral’s director of ceremonies to pass on a personal message to Tambulasi, assuring him that he remained welcome in the village despite the loss of his loved one.

The funeral drew a significant turnout of dignitaries, including second vice-president Enock Kamzingeni Chihana, Minister of Information Shadreck Namalomba, Minister of Gender Mary Navicha, MP Frank Mwenefumbo and the area’s parliamentarian, Catherine Mzumara.

Also in attendance were Elvis Thodi, Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, Yelemia Chihana, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr Noel Kayira, alongside Tambulasi’s close ally Brian Magoya, whose visibly grief-stricken wife, Trizza, was said to be a close friend of the late Munthali.

Speaker after speaker used the occasion to express shock at the sudden death of the young woman, as sombre-faced mourners in black looked on.

Apostle Timothy Khoviwa, a presidential aide, comforted the family in his eulogy, drawing on scripture to console those gathered.

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