Innobuild sponsors 50 more students at Dzenza Secondary School

Wholly Malawian-owned Innobuild Private Limited Company has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting needy students in various secondary schools across the country.

However, the company has since handed over a K3 million at Dzenza Secondary School in Lilongwe, as a tuition relief to 50 students who were not attending classes due to financial problems.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Dzenza Secondary School on Thursday, Innobuild Private Limited Chief Executive Officer, Billy Jonathan Chiwotha, said they exist because of Malawians and they cannot run away from the obligation of supporting Malawians whenever there is a need.

Chiwotha said they reach out to the needy students with tuition support as part of their corporate social responsibility and they will continue to make sure that those students have opportunities to access quality education.

He further encouraged the students to realize the importance of having personal vision that will help propel them to work hard and stay focused at school.

“We will continue supporting you as long as you perform very well in class. Success is an impossible story without working hard and putting in place strategic goals. We passed through similar situations with yours but we are here because we worked hard,” he said.

According to Chiwotha, so far, about 14 needy students from various districts, including Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Mzuzu, Kasungu and Salima are benefiting from Innobuild scholarship scheme.

He further said as Innobuild, they will continue complementing government efforts in promoting access to high quality education.

One of the beneficiaries, Selina Gilbert, a Form Four student, said the support came at a time of financial difficulties in their homes.

Gilbert said it is by grace of God that Innobuild identified them and have since pledged to work extra hard in order to achieve their dreams.

“We are so thankful to Innobuild for the support. It is not just the financial support that we received but we have also been inspired to work hard despite whatever we are facing in life,” she said.

Head teacher at Dzenza Secondary School, Kinly Chavula, thanked Innobuild for the gesture, saying the beneficiaries really needed a hand.

Chavula urged students to take the support as an inspiration for them to work hard saying there are many students in the country who are lacking similar opportunities.

