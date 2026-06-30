Inside African Parks: Investigation Uncovers Corruption Claims, Procurement Questions and Workplace Complaints Across Malawi Reserves

A Nyasa Times investigation has uncovered allegations of corruption, procurement irregularities, abuse of authority and deteriorating employee relations within African Parks’ management of some of Malawi’s flagship protected areas, raising fresh questions about governance at one of Africa’s leading conservation organisations.

The allegations, gathered from current and former employees across Majete Wildlife Reserve, Liwonde National Park and Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve, come as African Parks itself confirms that several employees—including senior staff—have recently been dismissed over fraudulent practices.

While the organisation disputes many of the broader allegations, interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees paint a picture of an organisation battling internal governance challenges despite its internationally celebrated conservation successes.

Corruption investigations expose deeper concerns

The latest concerns emerged after staff at Liwonde National Park raised allegations involving misuse of organisational resources and suspected corrupt practices.

Multiple sources told Nyasa Times that subsequent internal investigations spread beyond Liwonde, leading to disciplinary action against employees at other parks.

African Parks has confirmed that dismissals have taken place.

“In the last two months, there have indeed been staff dismissals due to fraudulent practices, which included senior staff,” African Parks Public Relations Manager Helen Hancock said in a written response to questions from Nyasa Times.

Current employees say the dismissals have vindicated staff who had previously raised concerns internally but felt ignored.

“The investigations have shown that some of the concerns staff were raising were genuine,” one employee said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Another employee added:

“People were labelled troublemakers when they reported issues. Now investigations are proving there were genuine governance problems.”

Majete under scrutiny

Although recent attention has focused on Liwonde and Nkhotakota, several employees argue that Majete Wildlife Reserve has experienced similar governance concerns for years.

Sources allege that questioning management decisions is discouraged and that employees fear retaliation for reporting concerns.

One retired senior manager, who worked with the organisation for several years, described what he believes is a declining organisational culture.

“African Parks transformed Majete into an international conservation success story, but internally the standards of governance have deteriorated. Many Malawian professionals simply choose to leave rather than challenge management.”

Nyasa Times could not independently verify all aspects of this claim.

Procurement questions

Among the most serious allegations concerns the procurement of three vehicles reportedly purchased from South Africa.

Multiple sources alleged the vehicles were acquired as new but later exhibited mechanical failures that raised questions about whether refurbished engines had been installed before delivery.

“The vehicles started experiencing serious engine problems within months,” claimed one employee familiar with the fleet.

“The concern among staff was simple: if these vehicles were purchased as brand new, why were they failing so quickly?”

However, African Parks strongly rejects the allegation.

Hancock said organisational procurement records show proper procedures were followed.

“The vehicle procurement allegation is not supported by our records. Signed approval documentation demonstrates that the procurement process followed established procedures, including obtaining multiple quotes, and clearly identifies the status of the approved vehicles.”

Nyasa Times has not independently obtained procurement documents relating to the vehicles.

Claims of a toxic workplace

Several current and former employees described what they called an increasingly hostile working environment.

Employees alleged that internal investigations, disciplinary procedures and even polygraph examinations have created fear among staff.

One employee claimed:

“People no longer speak freely because they fear disciplinary action or becoming the next target.”

Another former manager said many experienced professionals have left the organisation.

Sources estimate that more than ten officers and managers have resigned from Majete over the past two years.

African Parks disputes this characterisation.

According to Hancock, employee turnover across all Malawi operations from 2024 to date stands at 7.7 percent, which she described as normal organisational attrition.

She further stated:

“African Parks does not recognise the characterisation of Majete as a toxic work environment, and we would welcome any evidence to the contrary.”

Questions over decision-making

Several employees also questioned what they described as a concentration of authority among expatriate managers.

Sources alleged that although Malawians occupy many senior positions, key operational decisions are often centralised.

Some employees expressed concern that corruption cases involving Malawian employees risk reinforcing perceptions that local professionals are less capable of leading conservation institutions.

“The first successful park manager at Majete was Malawian,” one former employee said.

“The foundations of this conservation success were built by Malawians.”

African Parks rejects suggestions of discrimination.

According to Hancock, only four of the organisation’s more than 720 employees in Malawi are non-Malawian nationals, dismissing claims that expatriates are replacing local staff.

“The data does not support any suggestion of systematic replacement of Malawian employees by foreign nationals.”

Integrity systems defended

African Parks says it operates several mechanisms for reporting misconduct.

These include formal human resources procedures, line management reporting systems, an independent third-party Integrity Hotline and a dedicated grievance mailbox for Majete employees.

Hancock said no formal complaints supporting allegations of widespread workplace abuse have been substantiated through these systems.

She also rejected allegations of racial bias.

“African Parks operates across more than a dozen African countries in partnership with governments and in collaboration with local communities and is deeply committed to the dignity, inclusion, and equal treatment of everyone.”

Growing calls for oversight

The allegations have prompted calls from some current and former employees for greater government oversight of organisations managing public protected areas under partnership agreements.

Several interviewed argued that stronger independent audits, procurement reviews and whistleblower protections would improve accountability while preserving the conservation gains achieved over the past two decades.

While African Parks maintains that its governance systems remain robust and that disciplinary processes demonstrate accountability rather than institutional failure, employees interviewed by Nyasa Times insist the recent dismissals should be viewed as a warning sign of deeper structural challenges.

Whether the confirmed fraud cases represent isolated misconduct or symptoms of wider governance problems is likely to remain under close scrutiny as investigations continue across some of Malawi’s most important conservation areas.

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