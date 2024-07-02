Is Gaba still going to be at Moroka Swallows?

South Africa-based Malawian striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango has announced plans to meet his manager to determine his future following the acquisition of his DStv Premiership club Moroka Swallows by Marumo Gallants.

The Flames striker, who is in the country on off season holiday, said in an interview that the communication he got was that the new owners would like to keep him.

“I am still contracted to the club, but although the indications are that they want me to stay, it is an issue that I have to discuss with my manager [Mike Makaab] to weigh the option s and then map the way forward,” he said.

In a statement released by Gallants on Thursday, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, as Gallants are popularly known among their fans, also revealed that they will host their home games in the upcoming DStv Premiership season in Bloemfontein which was Mhango’s first home in South Africa.

The statement further reads: “Gallants will provide more details once staff, technical team and players have been addressed. At this stage the club will not be issuing further comments or taking interviews, a date will be communicated for a press briefing that will take place shortly.”

