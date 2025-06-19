Is Luthando Really an Authorized Yamaha Dealer in Malawi?

As National Product Magazine (NPM) hosts its Mid-Year Awards Gala this weekend at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe—alongside the launch of its 115th edition—a major credibility question looms over one of the gala’s most visible honourees: Luthando Holdings, owned by businessman Hendrix Laher.

While the company continues to promote itself as the official dealer of Yamaha products in Malawi, Nyasa Times investigations reveal that there is no public or verifiable evidence proving that Luthando is, in fact, an authorised Yamaha distributor.

Repeated attempts, recently, by The Maravi Post to obtain confirmation from Luthando Holdings were met with evasive responses. Laher failed to produce a Yamaha dealership certificate when asked and instead deferred to “court proceedings” without addressing the core issue of legitimacy.

Further investigations revealed that Luthando Holdings fraudulently used the name and a fake address for Stansfield Motors to secure an injunction from the High Court of Malawi, blocking Yamaha from finalising its dealership agreement with Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL)—a company that, unlike Luthando, holds a certified dealership agreement from Yamaha Motors Japan.

The letter from Yamaha, signed by Group Manager for Africa Market Development Ryuji Kuwano, officially appointed Paramount Holdings as the sole importer and distributor of Yamaha motorcycles, outboard motors, generators, water pumps, and spare parts for the Malawi market, effective from November 1, 2022.

In contrast, Luthando’s business operations raise further concern. Sources confirm the company procures Yamaha products through unauthorised suppliers in South Africa, particularly when fulfilling government contracts. This casts doubt on how such tenders were awarded, and whether procurement guidelines were respected.

Beyond reputational concerns, experts warn that there are serious legal and economic implications if a company falsely brands itself as an authorized dealer.

According to international law expert Dr. Catherine Kampira, misrepresentation of dealership status “can amount to trademark infringement, misleading advertising, and unfair trade practices under both Malawian law and international commercial codes.”

“When a company publicly claims to be an authorised dealer of a global brand without contractual proof, it not only violates consumer protection laws but also exposes itself to civil and even criminal liability,” Dr. Kampira explained. “Such claims can confuse the market, mislead buyers—especially government departments—and damage the reputation of the legitimate dealer.”

She further noted that if a customer purchases a Yamaha product from an unauthorised distributor and later needs warranty support or replacement parts, Yamaha may not honour such obligations, leaving consumers vulnerable.

The question that now follows is whether National Product Magazine vetted Luthando’s dealership claims before selecting it for recognition. As the awards night draws near, some industry players are asking whether honouring a company under such suspicion sends the wrong signal—rewarding questionable business conduct instead of celebrating ethical entrepreneurship.

Until Luthando produces a dealership certificate issued by Yamaha Motors Japan, the company’s claim to being an authorised dealer remains unsubstantiated—and possibly fraudulent. The spotlight is now on regulators, consumer protection bodies, and procurement watchdogs to act before reputational damage turns into legal and economic harm for consumers and the nation.

