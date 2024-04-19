Is SG Mkaka blocking DPP MP Majaza from joining MCP?

April 19, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, contradicted Zebuloni Chilondola’s reports that Mchinji North East Constituency legislator, Esther Majaza, had joined the ruling party.

mkaka
Mkaka: Is he blocking Majaza?

Last month, Majaza announced that she had left the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the ruling party.

 

She was previously the Deputy Minister of Local Government in the DPP-led government.

 

However, her joining of the party received very little attention, unlike former Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, and Kenneth Msonda, who also defected to the MCP from the DPP and were welcomed into the party by President Lazarus Chakwera.

 

Majaza was only welcomed into the party at a community hall in her constituency by some members of Parliament from Mchinji.

 

Speaking at a rally in Kasungu district on Monday, Chilondola invited Majaza to the podium and introduced her to Chakwera as a new member of the MCP.

 

Chilondola said Majaza opted for MCP following the developments that the President is implementing in the country.

 

However, when it was his turn to address the crowd, Mkaka said Majaza was supporting government efforts to develop the country, but she is still a member of the DPP.

 

“A President athu, mayi Esther Majaza ataona kuti mukugwira ntchito yotamandika pofuna kutula dziko lino, aganiza zoti azithandiza boma za zitukuko zosiyanasiyana, osati kuti watuluka DPP iyayi,” he said

 

