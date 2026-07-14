ISA U-17s combine big wins with growing  European interest at Gothia Cup

Nigeria’s ISA Under-17 side has emerged as one of the early success stories at this year’s Gothia Cup, combining dominant performances on the pitch with growing interest from European clubs as the academy continues building international pathways for its young players.

The academy has opened its campaign with two emphatic victories, defeating Swedis

h side Hisingsbacka FC 12-0 before producing an equally commanding 14-0 win over France’s SDEFA, leaving ISA top of Group 14 with six points, 26 goals scored and none conceded ahead of Wednesday’s final group match against hosts Falköpings FK.

For Malawi, the tournament carries an additional dimension.

Among those working with ISA in Gothenburg is James Woods, a Malawian international strategist, Business of Sport Expert and Malawi diplomat, who leads the academy’s engagement with international clubs, strategic partnerships and player pathway development as part of ISA’s wider leadership team.

While the coaching and technical staff continue to drive the team’s performances on the pitch, Woods’ focus has been on strengthening relationships with clubs and creating long-term opportunities for the academy’s players.

Those efforts have continued to gather momentum throughout the tournament.

Discussions are progressing with clubs from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Portugal and Israel, building on relationships established before the Gothia Cup and strengthened further this week through meetings with sporting directors, academy directors, recruitment specialists and senior football executives from across Europe.

The work is already producing tangible opportunities.

One ISA player is currently on trial with AIK Fotboll, one of Sweden’s most successful and historic clubs, while another remains in advanced negotiations with a club in Israel.

Discussions have also taken place with representatives from Portuguese giants Benfica as interest continues to grow around several of ISA’s young players.

Speaking in Gothenburg, Woods said tournaments such as the Gothia Cup had become as important for relationship-building as they were for football.

“The football creates the opportunity, but it’s the relationships that shape what comes next. Our objective is to build sustainable pathways that connect talented young African footballers with the right clubs and the right environments for long-term development.”

He said the academy’s success reflected the collective effort across the organisation.

“The players have been outstanding, while the coaching and technical staff deserve enormous credit for the work they’ve done. Football is a team effort. My role is to support that by strengthening international relationships, developing strategic partnerships and helping create opportunities that benefit our players beyond this tournament.”

Widely regarded as the world’s largest youth football tournament, the Gothia Cup has become one of the game’s most important international meeting points, attracting clubs, scouts and football executives from across Europe in search of emerging talent.

The tournament has also highlighted Malawi’s growing presence within international football.

Alongside Woods’ work with ISA, Ascent Soccer Academy is representing Malawi in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.

During the opening days of the tournament, Woods met Academy Director Marc Schwenk and Head of Football Rory Murphy, describing their participation as another positive step for Malawian football’s growing international footprint.

The week also provided an unexpected reminder of Malawi’s place in football history. Woods held discussions with a senior European football executive whose career included technical leadership roles at several Russian clubs and who was involved in the transfer of former Malawi international Essau Kanyenda during his move within Russian football.

“Football is a remarkably small world,” Woods said. “Those conversations remind you that Malawi has already left its mark internationally. The challenge now is creating the next generation of opportunities.”

Although Woods is attending the tournament in his capacity with ISA rather than as part of a Malawian delegation, he said it was encouraging to see Malawi represented through different pathways.

“Whether it’s Ascent representing Malawi on the pitch or my work here with ISA, it’s positive to see Malawians contributing to one of the world’s biggest youth football tournaments. Ultimately, we’re all working towards the same objective—creating more opportunities for African football.”

With top spot in Group 14 on the line against Falköpings FK, ISA will now look to carry its outstanding form into the knockout stages while continuing to advance discussions that could shape the futures of several of its young players.

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