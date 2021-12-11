Islamic Vision Mission to construct K15 billion Mufti-Abbas University in Mangochi

The Islamic Vision Mission (IMV) on Wednesday launched ‘the construction of an Islamic university college to be called ‘Mufti Abbas Center for Excellence University in Mangochi which will require about K15 Billion to complete in five years.

The IMV launched the project in Mangochi town where Minister of Home Land Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda said government was committed to support construction of the Islamic college.

The minister said that the Mufti Abbas Center for Excellence University will help to promote quality tertiary education, Banda, who represented President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera said government was excited with the IVM’s intention to build the university in the country, adding that the vision is in line with government’s development aspirations and vision of promoting quality education and providing access to tertiary education.

“The president pledges his support to the Muslim community especially this center and its vision as well and it is our hope that the university is going to educate young people,” he said, adding that Malawi cannot develop without educating young people.

Banda noted that there was a gap in the education system especially in accessing tertiary secondary and education hence applauding IMV for the project.

Chairperson for Islamic Vision and Mission, Ambassador, Yahaya Mmadi, said the launch of the construction of the Mufti Abbas Center for Excellence University was a good starting point in the construction process.

Mmadi then expressed gratitude to government and other partners for honouring their invitation saying their presence at the launch was testimony of unity and commitment in promoting tertiary education in the country.

He therefore appealed to the general public to participate in the construction of the university by providing donations in kind and cash.

Mmadi disclosed that the project is expected to take five years of construction and will require about K20 Billion to be completed of which the IVM has raised K5 Billion.

During the launch, several people made donations among them, President, Chakwera who through Chimwendo Banda presented cash amounting to K5 Million towards the project.

The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) National Chairperson, Sheikh Muhammad Idrissah donated K2 Million, Chimwendo Banda also presented K1 Million while former president, Dr. Bakili Muluzi who was also present at the launch took his turn to donate K1 Million.

The IVM which was established in 2019 is a Non-Governmental Organization formed by a group of Muslim community based in Mangochi who are said to be committed to creating and implementing development activities in partnership with other Muslim organizations to the benefit of all Muslims in Malawi through a consultative and participatory approach.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!