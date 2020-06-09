Itaye finally leaving Macra to become Postmaster General

Beleaguered Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye has finally been removed from his position after attempts to cling on the job miserably failed.

The new Director General Henry Shamu will now report for work on Wednesday.

Itaye tried to cling on to his position after being fired last week by using Macra board to back him that his removal did not follow procedures.

However, the Macra Board was blasted by Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara who directed them to let go Itaye as per government directive.

Insiders said Itaye is still fighting to get some things from Macra like the vehicle and some computers.

“Itaye is behaving like a child really. He says he now wants the car and the computers to take to his next job,” said a source.

Itaye was using a Toyota Prado VXL.

He has been posted to Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) where he will be the Postmaster General.

