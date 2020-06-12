Itaye whinges over selective action: ‘Rexa Gama untouchable at Ministry of Energy’

Former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye is not taking it well his removal at the regulatory boody and is whinging why government is not doing anything to Rexa Gama, director at ministry of energy despite being suspected of wrongful self-enrichment.

Itaye was replaced this will by Malawi Posts Corporation postmaster general Henry Sham as director general.

But wonders why government is on selective action, sparing Gama who is allegedly plundering public funds and cannot even explain the source of ther wealth.

Gama is a close ally of Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara , who pressed Macra board to let Itaye go.

She is regarded as “untouchable” and despite allegations against her, she cannot be pushed.

The firing of Itaye came after the Malawi Human Right Commission accused MACRA of treating the state broadcaster—Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) – with kid gloves for airing obscene and disparaging content to vice president Saulos Chilima last week and their continued gutter journalism.

MHRC chairperson Reverend Patrick Semphere wondered why it was taking time for Macra to act on MBC TV’s recent unprofessional conduct in which the station used swearwords towards Chilima in its 7 pm Chichewa Bulletin of Monday, May 11, 2020.

