Itel mobile limited in taoloka 2021 Christmas promotion

As part of Christmas celebration, Itel mobile limited is currently running a promotion to reward both potential and established customers.

Dubbed iBuy Taoloko 2021 promotion, the promotion which started on 15 November this year, will see one lucky customer going away with car, Nissan Match.

Other prizes include one tonner worthy bags of fertilizer, cash return on phone purchase, fully sponsored family dinner and Itw-60 wireless Bluetooth earphones among others.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Itel business unit marketing specialist King David Nyimbiri said to take part in the promotion; one should buy any itel smartphone in any itel shop across the country and get a ticket for the draw,” he said

“Buy any itel smartphone and qualify to take part in the promotion. We are doing this just to appreciate the support that we have been receiving from various customers across the country, we love them and we will continue loving them.

Nyimbiri said apart from rewarding, they thought of celebrating the birth of Christ with customers through the promotion.

He said the grand prize is worthy over Four Million Malawi Kwacha and the final draw will be conducted on 31 December 2021.

However, Nyimbiri said it is exciting that people are purchasing phone to be part and parcel of the promotion and we are assured that we will also have an exciting ending after everything and the deserving winner will be announced.

Itel mobile is a china based mobile phone manufacturer company headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

