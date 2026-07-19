Ivory bust: Duo arrested after tip-off exposes black market wildlife trade

Two men have been arrested after police swooped on them in possession of raw elephant ivory weighing a hefty 8.5 kilograms — the latest crackdown on Malawi’s illegal wildlife trade.

Green Banda, 25, from Bereu Village in Traditional Authority Maseya, and Cosmos Tchale, 20, from Chindiole Village in Traditional Authority Ngabu, were caught red-handed by police in Nchalo, Chikwawa District.

According to Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer Dickson Matemba, eagle-eyed members of the public tipped off detectives from the Nchalo Criminal Investigations Department after allegedly spotting the pair trying to flog the contraband ivory.

Police swooped swiftly on the tip-off, arresting the suspects and seizing the two pieces of raw ivory before they could vanish into the black market.

The pair are now set to face court, where they will answer charges relating to the illegal possession of protected wildlife.

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