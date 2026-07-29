Jappie breaks ground on M1 Road rehabilitation from Lilongwe to Blantyre

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of the M1 Road, a major project spanning from the Bunda Turnoff in Lilongwe to the Kameza Roundabout in Blantyre, with the launch event held at Linthipe 1, off the Lobi Turnoff Road in Dedza district.

The ceremony marks the formal start of works on one of Malawi’s most significant transport corridors, a route that connects the capital, Lilongwe, with the country’s commercial hub, Blantyre, passing through several districts along the way, including Dedza itself.

Speaking on behalf of the Dedza District Commissioner, Director of Public Works Juliana Qoto commended government for pressing ahead with the rehabilitation project, describing it as a welcome development for communities living along the route who have long grappled with the effects of a deteriorating road surface.

The M1 serves as the country’s primary north-south trunk road, carrying the bulk of Malawi’s commercial and passenger traffic between its two largest cities, as well as facilitating the movement of goods to and from the country’s border crossings.

Years of heavy use, combined with limited routine maintenance, have left significant stretches of the road in poor condition, contributing to increased vehicle wear, longer journey times and a rise in road traffic accidents linked to potholes and surface damage.

The rehabilitation project is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to communities along the corridor, not only through improved road safety and reduced transport costs, but also through the temporary employment opportunities typically generated during major infrastructure works of this scale.

Contractors engaged on projects of this nature often draw on local labour for less specialised tasks, offering a modest but meaningful economic boost to nearby trading centres and villages during the construction period.

For Dedza district specifically, the project holds particular significance given the district’s position along the route and its reliance on the M1 for the movement of agricultural produce to markets in both Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Improved road conditions are expected to reduce the cost and time associated with transporting goods, potentially benefiting farmers and traders who depend on reliable access to the country’s two largest urban markets.

Government has, in recent years, faced sustained public pressure over the condition of the country’s major road network, with complaints frequently raised in Parliament and through local media about deteriorating infrastructure and the pace at which rehabilitation projects have been rolled out.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the M1 rehabilitation is likely to be viewed as a tangible signal of government’s commitment to addressing these concerns, though the true measure of success will ultimately depend on the pace and quality of construction work carried out over the coming months.

Neither the minister nor officials present at the ceremony disclosed a specific timeline for the completion of the rehabilitation works, nor did they provide details on the overall budget allocated to the project.

Further information regarding contractors engaged, project milestones and expected completion dates is expected to be communicated by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works as the project progresses.

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