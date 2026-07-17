JEANS-GATE! Two MPs marched out of Malawi Parliament over dress code

Chaos erupted in Malawi’s Parliament on Friday as two MPs were unceremoniously marched out of the chamber — all over their choice of trousers.

Second Deputy Speaker Esther Jolobala ordered Edward Chileka Banda of Lilongwe Mapuyu South (Malawi Congress Party) and Morris Harrison Chikafa of Dedza Dzalanyama (Independent) to be escorted out after a fellow MP blew the whistle on their outfits.

The drama kicked off when Chikwawa West legislator Susan Dossi rose on a point of order, demanding to know whether House rules had secretly been changed to allow members to swan about in JEANS.

Jolobala wasted no time, ordering the Sergeant-at-Arms to march over and inspect the pair’s attire on the spot.

Sure enough, the verdict came back damning — the two MPs were found to be in flagrant breach of Parliament’s strict dress code, and were promptly told to leave the chamber.

A stern-faced Jolobala then reminded the rest of the House to stick to the dress code laid out in the Standing Orders — or risk the same humiliating fate.

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