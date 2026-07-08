Joy of entrance in the House as 3 new MPs sworn in

Three new MPs sworn in as Parliament resumes

Three newly elected Members of Parliament — Ishmael Louis Japan (Machinga Mikoko), Precious Kabambe (Lilongwe City Bwaila) and James Makhumula (Balaka Mulunguzi) — have taken the oath of office and allegiance at Parliament Building in Lilongwe, officially stepping into their legislative roles.

The new legislators are Ishmael Louis Japan, elected as an independent for Machinga-Mikoko Constituency; Precious Kabambe of the Malawi Congress Party, representing Lilongwe City-Bwaila Constituency; and James Makhumula of the Democratic Progressive Party, representing Balaka-Mulunguzi Constituency.

The trio’s election follows by-polls held by the Malawi Electoral Commission on 30 June, triggered by the nullification of results in Lilongwe City Bwaila and Balaka Mulunguzi, and by the death of former Machinga Mikoko MP Jaffalie Mussa.

Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa presided over the ceremony, telling the new legislators their oath was far more than a formality.

“The oaths you have subscribed to today are not merely ceremonial. They represent a binding commitment to uphold the Constitution, act in the public interest, and serve the people of Malawi with integrity, impartiality and diligence,” he said.

Chikopa urged the MPs to take their legislative, oversight and representative duties seriously, with respect for the rule of law and a firm commitment to the national interest.

The three are expected to join the National Assembly’s sitting.

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