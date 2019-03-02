Joyce Banda gets thunderous welcome as she invades the North

Business was brought to a standstill following a legion of people that thronged Jenda and Luvwiri Trading Centres as People’s Party (PP) presidential flagbearer, Joyce Banda made her inroads into the northern region.

At Jenda Trading Centre people braved the rains for well over three hours in a quest to see the former Malawi leader who is in a tour of the northern region.

While at Luwviri school, in the area of Group Village Headman Zgabagumbo, T/A Nzikuola, the PP leader was ambushed as her supporters turned what was meant to be a stopover into a full rally.

Banda did not disappoint her supporters by assuring them of her continued commitment in an effort to contribute towards social economic transformation of the country.

Continuing with her agenda, ‘phase 2’, Banda said the need for new measures for economic recovery can not be overemphasised.

She bemoaned the growing poverty levels amongst Malawians saying time is now that political leaders should stop playing with human dignity and lives.

”We need to revamp our economy. under the Economic Recovery Plan, ERP, we managed to revamp the economy that was in a devastitating state in 2 years. Phase 2, we are going to come up with another milestone, an economic recovery plan that will bring joy to Malawians,” said Banda.

She justified her choice of Dr. Jerry Jana as her running mate who she said she picked because of his experience and role he played in shaping the economy of the country when he served at Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, MCCCI.

JB, as she is popularly known, said poverty alleviation and wealthy creation are key to her agenda.

She said her government will introduce K10 billion loan scheme to help support small scale enterprises.

Banda said social protection is paramount to any caring government that has welfare of people, especially the poor and the underprivileged at heart.

The former Malawi leader pledged to continue fighting for the rights of the poor and the vulnerable.

”I will continue building houses for the poor,” said Banda.

On agriculture, Banda said that she will revamp ADMARC to it’s lost glory.

She said it is government’s responsibility to see to it that farmers are selling their farm produce at good and worthy prices.

”I hear people were selling pigeon peas at 30 kwacha per kilogram. That is not fair and it must stop,” said Banda

At this point, the People’s Party leader assured Malawians and people of Mzimba of a universal subsidy farm input program.

”I promise cheap fertilizer for all,” she said.

The former Malawi leader told the gathering that she will not relent in her efforts of ensuring that people in Malawi have power, all day, everyday.

Banda maintained her call for need to revoke continuous license renewal for motorists.

She said the process has proved to be a burden to many young Malawians who earn a living through driving.

PP leader also spoke on health, education, environment, energy and mining as well as social economic development in her phase 2 agenda.

Before addressing the Luvwiri and Jenda crowds, JB was perpetually being asked to stop and address people who had converged in several strategic places waiting for their beloved leader.

Scores of people had lined up along the road at Mponela, Madisi, Kasungu, Lojwa, Chatoloma and Nkhamenya hoping to throw just a glance at the PP President.

Also in attendance were over 300 chiefs led by Group Village Headman Zgabagumbo of Traditional Authority, T/A Mzikuola in Mzimba.

JB took this opportunity to introduce shadow Member of Parliament for the area Thomas Phiri.

