Joyce Banda on Rainbow TV tonight: Speaks on Malawi fraudulent elections
Former president Joyce Banda is Tuesday night appearing on Malawi’s growing television station, Rainbow TV, to speak about elections and governance issues in the country.
Banda, Africa’s second woman president, is expected to speak on what happened during the 2014 chaotic elections which she lost.
She had accused DPP, which was in opposition then, of infiltrating and hacking the electronic system, which transmits the results to the electoral commission’s headquarters.
Banda had said that irregularities included:
- The arrest of presiding officers who were “caught in the act of rigging”
- Some people voting up to three times
- “Serious anomalies” where some candidates won more votes than the number of registered voters
- Discarded and tampered ballots
- Communication devices of some monitors being blocked
Banda will also speak on the impending July 2 fresh elections.
The former president with her People’s Party (PP), has already put her weight on Tonse Alliance whose torch bearer is Lazarus Chawera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and his running mate Saulos Chilima of UTM Party.
Rainbow TV is on GoTV Channel 810 and the program begins 8:30 GM.
