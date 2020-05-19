Joyce Banda on Rainbow TV tonight: Speaks on Malawi fraudulent elections

May 19, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Former president Joyce Banda is Tuesday night appearing on Malawi’s growing  television station, Rainbow TV, to speak about elections and governance issues in the country.

Joyce Banda to speak out

Banda, Africa’s second woman president, is expected to speak on what happened during the 2014 chaotic elections which she lost.

She had accused DPP, which was in opposition then, of infiltrating and hacking the electronic system, which transmits the results to the electoral commission’s headquarters.

Banda had said that irregularities included:

  • The arrest of presiding officers who were “caught in the act of rigging”
  • Some people voting up to three times
  • “Serious anomalies” where some candidates won more votes than the number of registered voters
  • Discarded and tampered ballots
  • Communication devices of some monitors being blocked

Banda will also speak on the impending July 2 fresh elections.

The former president with her People’s Party (PP), has already put her weight on Tonse Alliance whose torch bearer is  Lazarus Chawera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and his running mate Saulos Chilima of UTM Party.

Rainbow TV is on GoTV Channel 810 and the program begins 8:30 GM.

Malawi walero
Guest
Malawi walero

iwe joyce banda. Talongola mmene cashgate inayendera timve lero. Mwina ukuona ngati tayiwala kare kuteroko.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
TRUTH
Guest
TRUTH

Stupid woman, ask Chilima he was part of what you are complaining and today you are in the same sailing in the same boat. Thus foolishness at its best!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
H E Nyaphapi One
Guest
H E Nyaphapi One

Really! Abiti was busy STEALING as Africa’s second woman prssident. While my democratic party DPP was busy perfecting the art of winning. (winning while in opposition – outside Gov’t. Without an army, police, immigration, MRA, Intelligence services, RBM etc). Mai Joice Banda, do not waste my time. STF up! And enjoy your cashgate. While you breathe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
clementine
Guest
clementine

Useless woman and even Jane Ansa, Rosemary Mkandawire, Seodi white and beautiful Martha Kwataine could have done better than you did in your by chance 2yr reign. To hell. You were supposed to be arrested. Thank prof Peter Muthatika for his kindness. Uzisamala iwe mlongo wake wa Gaddafi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ernest
Guest
Ernest

Chabwino timvera kuti atiuza chani…. Mwina kulinso madando kapena

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Juma
Guest
Juma

The most useless president Malawi ever had who stole billions with Ralph Kasambara

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Dazi
Guest
Dazi

Mbava ya munthu iwe shut up.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
