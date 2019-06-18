JTI Leaf Malawi join the idea fun run

For a second year running , one of Malawi’s leaving tobacco buying companies JTI Leaf Malawi has organized a Fun Run called called Join the Idea Fun Run to be held in the Capital, Lilongwe on July 13.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe on Tuesday, JTI’s Communications Manager Jayne Nyirenda said the Fun Run is aimed at providing an opportunity to professionals in different fields to know more about the company while also promoting good health and well-being.

“The Fun Run also presents an opportunity to its employees to interact with the general community while at the same time reaching out to charities. It will target both employees as well as the general public who are conscience of their well-being,” she said adding that both social and active athletes are free to participate.

Nyirenda also disclosed that the proceeds of the Fun Run will go to the deaf-mute community is Santhe Village in Lilongwe.

The run will be in three categories of 5km, 10km and 15km taking the Lilongwe bypass road and ending at the Gateway Shopping Mall where apart from awarding the top three winner on both male and female winners, participants will also be treated to various entertainment and breakfast.

Registration fee for the the Fun Run is K5000.

Santhe village has over 50 vulnerable children with it’s households solely depending on an open Ntaya Dumpsite in the outskirts of Lilongwe.

