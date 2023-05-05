Judge Ken Manda accused of corruption in FND Lake Malawi Water Supply Project injunction

Controversial High Court judge Justice Ken Manda of the Commercial Court of Malawi has been accused of corruption for granting a dubious interlocutory injunction stopping the commercial banks from lending the Malawi Government money for the implementation of the Lake Malawi Water Supply Project.

Forum for National Development (FND) through lawyer Edgar Kachere of Whytte & Cross Law Consultants restrained commercial banks – NBS Bank and National Bank of Malawi Plc – and Khato Civils (Private) Limited from transacting financially on the project.

Members of Parliament (MPs) recently passed a bill authorizing government to borrow MK105 billion to enable it to commence the long-awaited water project.

“How can a judge of the Commercial Court without due reasoning allow such an injunction to stop an Act of Parliament from being implemented?

“We are aware of Judge Manda’s behaviour in granting dubious financial awards to certain individuals sympathising with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). His poor record speaks for itself.

“We know Kachere’s mother is a known DPP official, his sister Gladys Ganda is a DPP MP and former employee of one of the Banks,” said businessman Herbert Banda in Blantyre.

The project is billed to address water shortage problems in fast growing Lilongwe City and communities along the Lilongwe – Salima Road.

“Lilongwe need steady water supply. We cannot all afford to sink personal boreholes and continue suffering cholera due to unhygienic water usage,” said Alinafe Botolo, a Lilongwe resident.

Legal commentators are reported to have been irked by Judge Manda’s action with some calling for his impeachment and others demanding the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Martha Chizuma to investigate him on corruption and bribery charges.

“We need to understand who is behind Fryson Chodzi and why Judge Manda has acted on a matter that is outside his commercial court jurisdiction?

“How can a Judge stop a loan from being granted? This matter is a frivolous and vexatious lawsuit that should not be entertained. What is the basis of challenging an Act of Parliament,” queried a Blantyre based lawyer who cannot be named.

The granted injunction reads: “This is interlocutory injunction made against the defendant on the 4th day of May 2023 by the Honourable Justice K.T. Manda on the application of the claimant. The judge read the sworn statement of Fryson Chodzi…This order was made at a hearing without notice to the defendants,” reads the order in part.

“Until a further order of the court, the first and second defendants [NBS Bank and National Bank of Malawi plc] by themselves, their agents or whosoever be restrained from lending the Malawi Government the sum of MWK105, 000, 000, 000.00 or any amount at all on the basis of NBS Bank plc and National Bank of Malawi plc (Lake Malawi Water Supply Project) Loan Authorization Bill/Act, 2023, until a further order of the court,” it adds.

However, the order states that the defendants have a right to apply to the court to vary or discharge the order.

Nyasa Times could not speak with lawyers representing the defendants as they were all locked in meetings working on vacating the injection at the earliest time possible.

