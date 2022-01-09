Junior police officers allege favouritism in promotions

Some junior police officers in the country have lamented what they feel is favouritism in the promotion of some officers within Malawi Police Service.

256 officers were promoted recently and this information was contained in a letter that was released by the Malawi Police Headquarters dated 28th December, 2021. The letter stressed that all procedures were followed in promoting the officers.

But speaking on condition of anonymity and on behalf of concerned 300 officers, one junior police officer told the local media that despite upgrading themselves academically, a good number of them have been left out for promotions since 2014.

But Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police Service, James Kadadzera, said the officers should follow the right channels within the service to present their grievances.

“There are laid down procedures for presenting grievances within the service unlike going out to the media. We will start questioning their professionalism as police officers if they start presenting their grievances to the media,” remarked Kadadzera.

In a related development, some officers at the Department of Forestry have expressed dismay for being left out on the list of candidates to undergo interviews for the post of Grade I within the department which will take place in the week beginning 10th January, 2022.

“We wonder why they have only invited people direct from school. Only three out of the 43 that have been invited are serving officers. We have worked for a long time and feel betrayed with this development,” lamented one officer who also did not want to be named.

Director of Forestry, Dr Clement Chilima, confirmed receiving the people’s grievances but said such issues are not handled by his office.

“I have just heard from them. But issues of recruitment, interviews and promotions are not handled by the office of the Director. Such issues are handled by the Public Service Commission. We simply become observers during interviews,” explained Dr Chilima.

