Justice Mzikamanda appointed new Malawi Chief Justice

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice Rizine Robert Mzikamanda as the new Chief Justice to replace Justice Andrew Nyirenda who recently left office upon reaching the retirement age of 65.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi on Friday, January 7, 2022, Mzikamanda’s appointment was with immediate effect.

Reads the statement: “The general public is hereby notified that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 111 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, has appointed Justice of Appeal Rizine Robert Mzikamanda, SC to the position of Chief Justice.”

Before the appointment, Justice Mzikamanda was already serving as Chief Justice but in an acting capacity.

He was appointed as Malawi High Court judge in 1997 after serving for many years in the Magistrate Court.

He also, for a period of two years, served as director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Mzikamanda was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2012 by former President Joyce Banda after being “sidelined” by the late President Bingu wa Mutharika.

As Judge President for Lilongwe Registry, Mzikamanda was one of the deserving officers who were sidelined by the Mutharika administration when it promoted judges.

Justice Mzikamanda delivered rulings without fear and in defence of the constitution during the Bingu wa Mutharika’s autocratic rule.

