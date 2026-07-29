K20m vs K1m: royalty gap ignites showdown in Lilongwe

Chaos erupted at Cosoma’s Lilongwe offices on Wednesday as music labels and artist managers stormed the premises, demanding answers on how the institution handles royalties — particularly payments made under the Blank Media Levy.

Akometsi Entertainment boss Kelvin Sulugwe said the group had been promised a meeting with Cosoma Executive Director Dora Makwinja, only to be told she was in Blantyre.

He accused the society of brushing aside artists’ concerns, saying frustration has been building for months.

Madness Entertainment CEO Kelvin Ngumuya (Jaakev) claimed one of Malawi’s biggest rising stars under his label failed to receive even K1 million in the latest payout, while others continue pocketing over K20 million, fuelling accusations of uneven and opaque distribution.

Makwinja, speaking separately, insisted she had asked the group to confirm their visit, saying any changes to her schedule would have been communicated had they done so.

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