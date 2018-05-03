K550 million Standard Bank robbery case judgment Thursday

Judgment in the K550 million Mzuzu Standard Bank robbery case is scheduled to be delivered this Thursday May 3 2018 at Mzuzu Magistrate Court after a prolonged four-year trial.

Northern Region Police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, said that First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri is expected to deliver the judgment.

The State submitted that the first accused, Charles Moffat, who was the bank’s automated teller machine and assets custodian, connived with former police officer, Ken Kamwambi and former security guard Amos Jere to rob the bank.

However, all the accused three pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge.

Moffat pleaded with the court to acquit him, saying he was also a victim of the robbery as he was just taken on gun point to assist in the robbery.

He said he was taken from his house in Chibavi Township by unknown armed robbers who instructed him to lead them to the bank and help them rob it, or else he would be killed.

“I then remembered one of bank’s teachings that whenever we face robbers who want to rob any of the bank’s property, we should avoid arguing or opposing their decisions since bank property is insured.

“Throughout the way, the robbers kept on telling me that once I objected to any of their wish, they would not hesitate to kill me,” Moffat said in an earlier court hearing.

Only K400 million was recovered following recovery efforts by police and Malawi Revenue Authority.

