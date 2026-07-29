Kaba-Zoom! UTM gifts diehard fan brand new motorbike after his viral photo melts hearts!
A LOYAL bicycle taxi rider who proudly rocked his favourite political party’s gear has been given the ultimate reward — a shiny new motorbike worth over 3.8 MILLION kwacha!
Mariko Kalembera became an internet sensation after photos of him powering through the streets of Lilongwe on his humble bicycle in full UTM merch blew up on social media.
And his incredible loyalty hasn’t gone unnoticed!
Big-hearted UTM members rallied together to whip up K3.8 million to buy the lucky cabbie a proper upgrade for his Kabaza taxi business.
Not stopping there, the party shelled out for the bike’s insurance and registration, threw in a fancy K94,000 smartphone, and even picked up the tab for his driving lessons!
Handing over the keys, UTM mouthpiece Felix Njawala beamed: “You don’t need to be in government to change someone’s life!
”Mr Kalembera proved his loyalty day in, day out. When we saw him trending online, we knew we had to help him level up his trade.
”This is proof that when UTM takes power, economic empowerment is top of the agenda!”
An emotional Mariko admitted he was blown away by the jaw-dropping gift, which he says will transform life for his whole family.
He revealed: “I’ve been mocked so many times for sticking by the party, but I never backed down.
”I have no idea who took that photo of me, but I’m so grateful to the leadership for this unreal recognition!”Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :