Kaba-Zoom! UTM gifts diehard fan brand new motorbike after his viral photo melts hearts!

A LOYAL bicycle taxi rider who proudly rocked his favourite political party’s gear has been given the ultimate reward — a shiny new motorbike worth over 3.8 MILLION kwacha!

​Mariko Kalembera became an internet sensation after photos of him powering through the streets of Lilongwe on his humble bicycle in full UTM merch blew up on social media.

​And his incredible loyalty hasn’t gone unnoticed!

​Big-hearted UTM members rallied together to whip up K3.8 million to buy the lucky cabbie a proper upgrade for his Kabaza taxi business.

​Not stopping there, the party shelled out for the bike’s insurance and registration, threw in a fancy K94,000 smartphone, and even picked up the tab for his driving lessons!

​Handing over the keys, UTM mouthpiece Felix Njawala beamed: “You don’t need to be in government to change someone’s life!

​”Mr Kalembera proved his loyalty day in, day out. When we saw him trending online, we knew we had to help him level up his trade.

​”This is proof that when UTM takes power, economic empowerment is top of the agenda!”

​An emotional Mariko admitted he was blown away by the jaw-dropping gift, which he says will transform life for his whole family.

​He revealed: “I’ve been mocked so many times for sticking by the party, but I never backed down.

​”I have no idea who took that photo of me, but I’m so grateful to the leadership for this unreal recognition!”

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