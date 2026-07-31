Kabambe and Muluzi unite to demand justice for detained activist Namiwa

Two of Malawi’s most prominent opposition figures descended on Lingadzi Police Station on Friday morning in a dramatic show of solidarity with activist Sylvester Namiwa, who spent the night behind bars after being arrested on charges of publishing false news and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

UTM Party president Dalitso Kabambe and United Democratic Front leader Atupele Muluzi arrived together to visit the outspoken governance campaigner, with Kabambe wasting no time in demanding justice for a man he described as being unfairly targeted.

“He should not be victimised for demanding accountability,” Kabambe said.

“Denied food, water and lawyers” — politicians reveal shocking claims from behind bars

But it was Muluzi who delivered the most damning account, revealing that Namiwa had informed the pair he was being subjected to degrading and inhumane treatment while in custody.

“Mr. Namiwa informed us that since his detention he has been denied access to food and water, warm clothing, visits from his relatives, and access to his lawyers up to the time of our meeting,” Muluzi said.

The UDF leader did not mince his words, branding the allegations “deeply concerning” if proven true, and insisting they demanded urgent attention from the highest levels of authority.

“Every person in custody, regardless of the allegations they face, is entitled to humane treatment and to the constitutional protections afforded to them under the law,” he said.

Muluzi went further, issuing a pointed challenge to police and government officials to act swiftly.

“I therefore call upon the relevant authorities to urgently verify these concerns, ensure that Mr. Namiwa’s rights are fully respected, and uphold the rule of law at all times. The manner in which we treat those in custody is a reflection of our commitment to justice, human dignity, and democracy,” he said.

Activist who took on First Lady and Cabinet ministers now behind bars

Namiwa, executive director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has built a reputation as one of Malawi’s fiercest anti-corruption campaigners — a reputation that appears to have landed him in serious trouble.

He had been calling for a forensic audit into Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM), the charity run by the country’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, accusing her of wrongful enrichment and abuse of power.

The fearless activist has long argued that the office of First Lady does not place its holder above scrutiny.

But Namiwa didn’t stop there. He also levelled explosive allegations against Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale, accusing him of amassing suspicious wealth and building houses on land in Lumbadzi.

He then turned his fire on Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu, accusing him of amassing wealth — though he later admitted he had no material evidence to support the claim.

The embarrassing climbdown prompted the minister to demand a public apology, warning he would pursue defamation action against the activist if none was forthcoming.

It remains unclear whether Namiwa’s arrest is directly connected to any of these high-profile allegations, as police continue to withhold further comment.

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