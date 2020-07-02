Kabambe dispels his alleged firing as governor Reserve Bank of Malawi
Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe has come to dispel rumours circulating on social media that he has been fired by the President Lazarus Chakwera administration.
Kabambe said he hasn’t received any communication on the same.
“I haven’t heard that,” said Kabambe, a former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“In fact, I called the Chief Secretary (to Government) and he also appears to say that hasn’t happened. So I dont have any communication. Unless…you have a different message,” said Kabambe.
However, RBM spokesperson Mbane Ngwira could not deny or confirm when asked to comment.
“It has not been announced by the Government,” he said.
Kabambe was appointed as RBM Governor in 2017 by former president Peter Mutharika. His removal rumours at RBM comes after Mutharika was defeated by Chakwera in the Presidential Elections.
Econmist Kabambe holds a PhD and a Masters Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College London, University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001 respectively.
He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Malawi obtained in 1998.
Kabambe has worked as an economist for Malawi Government for over 19 years beginning as an Economist and Principal Economist in the Ministry of Agriculture for 7 years and then as Chief Economist and Deputy Director of Economic Planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development for 4 years and thereafter as Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for 4 years.
Mr Kabambe, I worked with him years ago when both of us were out of the college. The guy is good but the only sin caused is to allow bring in of other people in the bank by gone president. I agree with one writer that he brought sanity to the bank BUT is he not been used by people like the one you have mentioned. Indeed quite lot of money has been moving from the bank to other pockets under his reign.This,surely could have been put at a stop by him as professional. Look here, him is a governor… Read more »
Smoke never rises without fire. It was all lomwe for past government, now you feel it pain bcoz it has come to you. Lomwes are so greedy if we come to no unite among Malawians.
Kabambe just like other professionals are well educated but they have been used by politicians in the dpp camp. There is no professionalism in Malawi because of political interference. There are people like Mwapasa who chose to work as a policeman in the early 1990s but he was abused by the politicians. It would be better to free professionals in the civil service from politicians. People are afraid to be fired by ruthless politicians like Bakili and the Muthalikas. We have seen heads rolling just because of the districts of origin. If you were not Lomwe then chako palibe. We… Read more »
With retired and old men like Felix mlusu becoming finance minister, I would not be surprised if old Francis pelekamoyo or old Leonard chikadya is made governor. These men are chewa and were the bright boys in 1985. Mcp is forgetting this is 2020..
Actually the current govt does not need intelligent criminals. Dalitso has to go. And prosecution must follow for any crimes committed with Mr Arthur Peter Mutharika.
MCP/UTM idiots…..
This guy is a star performer, but became a sellout and started funding DPP campaigns, he lost it. now he should be fired.
Honestly speaking, Dalitso Kabambe is a star performer. He brought with him to RBM better skills and professionalism that turned around operations of the Bank. For the first time in the history of RBM governors it is Dalitso Kabambe that has been surprising our nation with reductions in Lombard rates. Unlike his predecessors, who believed in increasing interest rates as a way of taming inflation, Kabambe reduced interest rates to spur economic growth and reduction of inflation followed. He is one of the big hr assets current administration cannot afford to miss. If he got messed up in political cobwebs… Read more »
A PhD holder, where did he throw his integrity to allow politicians use Him?
If he is a clean guy as you claim, how did RBM illegally pay SA lawyers????!!!!!!
Mcp fires people willy nilly. Whats wrong with kabambe apart from being lomwe? Toziti lomwes will have no jobs even if they qualified
Please don’t spread false rumours that Tonse is firing people because they are Lomwe. That is a blatant lie. If you are qualified and have not abused public trust, you have nothing to fear. On the other hand if you do not have clean hands then all bets are off.
Kabambe it’s a matter of time before you are shown the exit door at RBM. You and your tribesmen have reined havoc to public resources. It was a strategic move to RIP off government by having you as governor of RBM, Mwanamveka as minister of finance and secretary for treasury all of you Lomwes. What is so special about you Lomwes to occupy all influential positions in government. You will now start feeling it the way we have been doing.