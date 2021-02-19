Kabambe in Phalombe as he canvasses votes for DPP presidency
One of the leading contenders for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidency, Daliso Kabambe visited Phalombe on Thursday meeting delegates to the party convention who have powers to vote during a party election.
Kabambe, as usual accompanied by his wife and in a glorious mood, was welcomed by a jubilant crowd of DPP women who burst into praise songs on his arrival.
He has also been to Mwanza, Neno, Chikwawa and Nsanje, among others.
Kabambe said he is not a visitor in Phalombe in a way that he was involved in initiating some of the developmental projects in there.
The people bemoaned most projects have stopped after change of government.
In his response, Kabambe said when the campaign for convention commences ,he will officially visit Phalombe.
He added that he is a servant of delivering the policies of DPP manifesto.
The DPP has not yet set the date for the convention but two candidates; former Finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha and the former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Kabambe are crisscrossing the country looking for the DPP presidency vote.
Kondwani Nankhumwa seems to have tactfully cooled off from the DPP top job race campaign.
