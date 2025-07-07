Kabambe to Chakwera: Prepare to Concede, Malawians Are Tired of “See Nothing, Do Nothing” Leadership

As Malawi edges closer to the high-stakes September 16 General Elections, UTM President Dalitso Kabambe has thrown down the gauntlet, urging President Lazarus Chakwera to start preparing his exit strategy.

In a bold Facebook post, Kabambe didn’t mince words: “Ruling parties have lost before — and Chakwera must brace for the people’s verdict.”

His remarks follow a scathing Afrobarometer report showing a staggering 89% of Malawians believe the country is on the wrong track. Kabambe pointed to economic collapse, rampant corruption, political violence, and executive arrogance as reasons why Chakwera’s days in office are numbered.

“Malawians will not stomach another five years of a president who sees nothing and does nothing,” Kabambe declared. “It’s time for him to go peacefully and let the country reset.”

Kabambe, who took over UTM’s leadership in November last year, is not just sounding alarms — he’s laying out alternatives. He recently unveiled an ambitious ‘Third Revolution in Agriculture’, a K500 billion-a-year blueprint aimed at turning Malawi’s subsistence farming into a high-tech, high-value economic engine.

At the heart of Kabambe’s plan? ‘Smart Farming for Greater Yields’ — a sweeping vision of modernized farming using advanced seed varieties, precision land use, and cutting-edge digital technologies. The proposal includes:

Establishing agro-processing zones to locally produce goods like tomato paste, cooking oil, and juice

Building new industries from agricultural by-products

Creating thousands of jobs in packaging, transport, marketing, and agro-manufacturing

Empowering youth and women through agribusiness training and financing

“This is how we make agriculture the engine of economic freedom,” said Kabambe. “We must stop exporting raw poverty and start building real wealth.”

With sharp criticism for the current regime and bold plans for change, Kabambe is shaping the narrative — and putting Chakwera on notice.

