Kalamula tipped to head Nocma as Chakwera moves to address concerns of  ‘cadet’ Buluma appointment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of political affairs Maxwell Kalamula has been tipped to be appointed the chief executive officer of the State-owned National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma), Nyasa Times understands.

Nocma has suspended CEO Gift Dulla and director of finance (DoF) Richard Milanzi to pave the way for investigations into alleged financial and procurement mismanagement at the entity.

The Nocma board has since appointed deputy CEO Hellen Buluma as acting CEO with Dingiswayo Sambo as acting DoF.

But speaking on Thursday, President Chakwera said he has ordered the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi to address concerns over appointment of Buluma as Acting CEO following outrage over her alleged previous involvement with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

His remarks comes amid a spate of investigations into alleged plunder of various State enterprises during the era of the voted out DPP.

Chakwera said he will remove all public officers who fail to act on directions to act on various cases and cited the Director of Public Prosecutions for failing to act on directions from the Constitutional Court on officers who abused the law, for example.

“Essentially, clearing the rubble means four things. First and foremost, it means removing those from our state institutions who have committed criminal offences,” said Chakwera.

The President has since ordered boards of parastatals to remove all employees who were appointed for political reasons.

Meanwhile, Kalamula has been tipped to be appointed to head Nocma.

According to his Linkedin profile, Kalamula has a Masters of Science in international business obtained from University of Dundee and Batchelors degree in business management from Queen Margret University.

Nocma Limited is wholly-owned by the Government of Malawi and was formed in line with the National Energy Policy of January 2003, but was registered on December 14 2010 under the Companies Act of 1984.

The strategic company is involved in fuel importation, storage at strategic fuel reserves and distribution nationwide. It is complemented by Petroleum Importers Limited, a consortium of private sector petroleum trading companies.

On Monday, Nocma was opening bids for importation of fuel.

