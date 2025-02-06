Kaliati and UTM’s Irrational Obsession with Usi: Who Gave Them the Monopoly on Red?

The level of desperation within UTM has reached a point of absurdity, and fallen from grace Patricia Kaliati, once regarded as a formidable political figure, has now devolved into a petty, bitter complainer. Instead of addressing Malawi’s pressing economic challenges and rebuilding their party, Kaliati and her party have chosen to wage a meaningless and laughable war over the color red. Yes, red—a color that has existed long before UTM and will continue to exist long after they fade into political obscurity.

Since when did UTM gain exclusive rights to a color? Are they the inventors of red? Let’s not forget that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the country’s oldest and most established political force, has used red as its signature color since time immemorial. Red has always symbolized the struggle, resilience, and power of the people. So, what gives UTM the audacity to claim ownership of it? Their assertion is as baseless as their political direction—a party that has lost its way, lacking leadership, vision, and identity, now reduced to attacking a movement that is actually resonating with the people.

Kaliati’s recent outburst at Mbayani Primary School Grounds in Blantyre was a spectacle of bitterness and insecurity. “They are copying our homework,” she sneered, referring to Michael Usi’s ‘Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu’ movement. But let’s be honest—what exactly is UTM’s “homework”? A party that has spent more time embroiled in internal squabbles than delivering tangible results for Malawians? A party whose leader, Saulos Chilima, has been conspicuously absent from the political scene, leaving his followers to grasp at straws? UTM’s influence is waning, and it’s clear that their obsession with Usi stems from their fear of irrelevance.

The truth is, Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu has struck a nerve. It has tapped into the aspirations of ordinary Malawians, offering a fresh alternative that prioritizes self-reliance, hard work, and economic empowerment. While UTM is busy fighting over colors and slogans, Usi’s movement is addressing the real issues that matter to the people. It’s no wonder UTM feels threatened.

Kaliati’s accusations are not only baseless but also hypocritical. UTM, a party that once prided itself on being the progressive voice of Malawian politics, has become a shadow of its former self. Instead of focusing on rebuilding their fractured structures and offering real solutions to the people, they are wasting their energy on petty grievances. Their obsession with Usi and his movement is a clear sign of their inability to move forward.

Let’s make one thing clear: Michael Usi is no longer part of UTM, and he owes them nothing. Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu is not a UTM project—it is a movement of the people, for the people. It is a call for Malawians to take control of their own destinies, to embrace self-reliance, and to reject the empty promises of traditional politics. And that is precisely why UTM feels so threatened.

It’s time for UTM to wake up from their delusions. They don’t own red. They don’t own political slogans. And they certainly don’t own Michael Usi. Instead of obsessing over a movement that is actually making an impact, they should focus on fixing their own mess. Otherwise, their legacy will be nothing more than that of a party that came with a bang and is now exiting with a whimper.

The people have spoken. They are tired of political bickering and empty rhetoric. They are embracing self-reliance, hard work, and independence. If UTM wants to remain relevant, they should take notes from Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu instead of throwing tantrums. The future of Malawian politics belongs to those who can connect with the aspirations of the people—not to those who are stuck in the past, fighting over colors and slogans.

Kaliati and UTM’s irrational obsession with Usi is a distraction Malawi can no longer afford. It’s time to move forward, and if UTM can’t keep up, they should step aside. The people have made their choice, and it’s clear where their loyalty lies.

