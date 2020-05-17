Kaliati attacks Dausi, says he should repent over MCP atrocities

Outspoken UTM secretary general Patrciia Kaliati on Sunday launched a furious attack on governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholous Daausi, saying he was at the heart of atrocities in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kaliati, speaking at a campaign rally in Likuni, Lilongwe for the opposition Tonse Alliance, said MCP which ruled the country under one-party dictatorship is not the same party being led by Lazarus Chakwera – the opposition torchbearer in the fresh elections.

She said Dausi had a hand with atrocities in MCP, saying he was a key member and that by the time he left the party he was MCP’s vice president.

“He should repent for what he did,” said Kaliati of the 31-year-old reign of the country’s oldest party which was blighted by arbitrary detentions, killings, expulsions and disappearances of those opposed to founding president Hastings Kamuzu Banda..

She said all the evils associated with MCP, there are people behind it, saying those people are out of the MCP and that they have a home in DPP.

Kaliati said Malawians should vote MCP’s leader Chakwera as new president with UTM’s Saulos Chilima as his number two, saying the current DPP administration has no clue about controlling corruption, as they are converting public resources into personal fortunes and the end result is that ordinary Malawians are suffering.

“It is no use narrating only the MCP dictatorship atrocities. They are not a solution to the current problems in Malawi,” said Kaliati.

Speaking at the end of the rally , Vice President Saulos Chilima who is also Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate urged the masses to ensure they vote and remain vigilant against any rigging attempts by DPP-UDF alliance.

He also challenged that the opposition alliance is geared to win the forthcoming elections regardless of the date which the elections will be held.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!