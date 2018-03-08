Kaliati hands Nomads a boost by returning to training

Isaac ‘Chair’ Kaliat looked in good spirits after returning to Limbe Country Club ground to begin his pre-season training program with Be Forward Wanderers.

The versatile midfielder was given extra days off last season due to an illness that he even missed the Caf Champions League encounter against Congolese AS Vita.

Kaliat’s last game was against Masters Security five months ago at Balaka Stadium in the TNM Super League.

Kaliat is set to return to the Nomads lineup when the Lali-lubani boys take part in the FAM Charity Shield Cup scheduled for April 1 in Lilongwe.

The Nomads team doctor Samuel Matukuta confirmed that Kaliati is now fit and ready for action.

On striker Misheck Botomani, Matukuta said the player is making progress on his comeback after pulling his muscle.

“He pulled his muscle on his knee, but any day he will resume training,” said Matukuta.

Another Nomads player, who sustained an injury was Dan Kumwenda. Kumwenda had a groin injury during the second leg of the Caf Champions League game against AS Vita.

However, according to Matukuta, the player has started light training.

The Nomads resumed training on Tuesday, after a two week break. They were booted out in the Caf Champions League against AS Vita.

They lost 4-0 in Kinshansa before suffering a 2-1 defeat in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :