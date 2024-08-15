Kaliati misses the Usi-UTM Wednesday meeting: Details of meeting kept hidden

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati was not in a meeting between party’s leader Michael Usi and the Central Executive Committee on Wednesday in Lilongwe and, so far, no details have emerged as to what transpired.

In an interview with local media, Kaliati confirmed she did not attend and fired shots:

“Inuyo mukufunsa ndinu a UTM? Mufunseni Njawala [Why are you interested in the meeting? Are you a member of UTM? Ask Njawala],” said Kaliati who refused to state whether she was invited or not.

UTM Party central committee has kept a tight lid on proceedings of a meeting it held with the party’s leader Michael Usi who is also the country’s Vice-President.

However, insiders said the meeting at the Vice-President’s official residence in Area 12, Lilongwe was about mending fences and having the party walk with one voice ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

In an earlier interview yesterday ahead of the meeting, the party’s spokesperson Felix Njawala said “we will discuss many issues concerning the party”.

He said the party usually meets to discuss matters.

A well-placed source said Usi was trying to unite UTM and possibly take it back to the governing Tonse Alliance.

The informant also said Usi was also garnering support to compete at UTM’s convention.

In an earlier interview on Monday, Njawala said UTM maintains its exit from the alliance.

Following the death of former Vice-President and UTM president Saulos Chilima in a June 10 plane crash, there has been tension in the rank and file of over leadership with some sections not recognising Usi who was the party’s silent vice-president.

Usi, whom Chilima had picked as running mate in the disputed 2019 presidential election, faces a daunting task to unite the party and bring it to his side as he works with President Lazarus Chakwera in his capacity as Vice-President and win the leadership.

