Kaliati says Usi must dwell on being Veep instead of fighting UTM: “Anaphonya nsima yopakula pakula”

In a revealing interview on Times Television Exclusive on Saturday night, Patricia Kaliati, a senior UTM official, delivered strong remarks about Michael Usi, urging him to focus on his role as the country’s Vice President rather than engaging in actions that undermine the party.

“Dwell on being Vice President of the country instead of fighting UTM,” Kaliati said.

Reflecting on what she called Usi’s missed political opportunities, she added, “Anaphonya nsima yopakula pakula (he missed a big opportunity). We could not have had a convention. We could have just proceeded with him as our leader as part of strengthening the party. But I am sure he didn’t get a better advice either from the President or his advisors on how he could have balanced being the country’s vice president and UTM president.”

Still Loyal to UTM

Kaliati reaffirmed her unwavering support for UTM and dismissed rumors that she was bitter over past political setbacks.

“I am still UTM, and I support Kabambe. Let’s push UTM forward,” she declared.

She emphasized the enduring relevance of the UTM manifesto, which she said had inspired voters to choose the Tonse Alliance.

“The UTM manifesto made you vote for Tonse. It’s still there, and we will use it. Let’s put UTM back to the people,” she urged.

Support for Kabambe and Party Unity

Kaliati expressed her respect for Kabambe’s leadership and saw no need to challenge his position.

“I recognize Kabambe. If God gave him blessings, who am I to disturb it?” she stated.

She also highlighted her collaboration with other UTM members, including Kambala and Mtumbuka, to ensure unity within the party.

Addressing Controversies

Responding to rumors surrounding her, Kaliati denied being the voice behind a widely circulated audio clip.

“That voice note that circulated was not mine,” she said, categorically refuting the allegations.

On Michael Usi’s Actions

Kaliati accused Usi of failing to uphold his duties and confidence in UTM, suggesting his actions were self-serving.

“The constitution fired him, so I don’t have a say. But misgivings against him started way back when wanted to stand as an independent while still UTM Veep, which was a vote of no confidence in UTM. Further, during the candle memorial services, he drifted away from the party by shunning all of them. I don’t know but it is what it is,” she remarked.

Looking Ahead

Kaliati reaffirmed her commitment to UTM’s mission and ruled out any involvement with congress meetings outside her party.

“I am standing as a UTM candidate and am not going to Malawi Congress Party (MCP),” she stated unequivocally.

Her remarks underscore her determination to rebuild UTM’s standing and maintain its unity as the party navigates a challenging political landscape.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!