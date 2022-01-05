Kalindo announces resumption of ‘Malawi Sali Bho’ anti-government protests

Political activist Bon Kalindo has announced that his fold will resume the nationwide anti-government demonstrations, whose aim is to pressure President Chakwera’s Tonse-led administration, after they gave them a ten-day break to allow Malawians enjoy the festive season.

He said on Tuesday that first demonstrations—against the rise cost of living—will start with Blantyre on January 13, 2022.

“We are back to business, and we will not relent until what was promised to Malawians is seen and happening,” Kalindo said.

After the Blantyre ordeal he said on January 23, 2021 he will lead the “Chingeni Toll Gate Shutdown.”

Said Kalindo: “Government lied to Malawians on reducing toll gate fees, and that is quite unfortunate. The Chingeni Tollgate shut down will involve holding vigils at the toll gate and stopping vehicle owners from paying the fees until government bows down to the demands of Malawians.”

The comedian-turned-politician and a former youth director in the UTM Party – a major partner in the Tonse Alliance – warned that he will call for a referendum if government continues to ignore the demands.

He already negotiated for a reduction of the tollgate fees and government agreed but President Lazarus Chakwera Tonse government administration is yet to implement the reduced fees.

“It’s wrong to lie to citizens just because you want to be in power. We want these unimaginable fees; taxes be reduced that the citizen they not continue to suffer amid economic turmoil. We will not sit back watching politicians getting advantage of locals while their families are enjoying free government resources,” he dared.

Last year, he led demonstrations in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi aimed at demanding the Lazarus Chakwera administration to implement solutions to the rise in cost of living.

He was arrested in December on accusations of spreading false information during demonstrations in Mzuzu and Mangochi.

After he was granted bail, he was also arrested for malicious damage during protests. He is currently out on bail.

Kalindo is expected to appear before Zomba and Lilongwe magistrate courts on January 20 and February 3, 2022 respectively.

