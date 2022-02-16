Kalindo forms another grouping

Form UTM Party Youth Director and comedian turned political activist Bon Kalindo says he has formed a new pressure group which is now called Concerned Citizens for Timely Voice.

He has since rejected reports that the government palm oiled him with K50 million to suspend anti-government protests.

This comes barely days after some members of his former grouping, Concerned Citizens, formed another pressure group following the decision by Kalindo to suspend antigovernment protests.

Kalindo said his pressure group has been formed to fight for the rights of the citizenry.

Over the weekend, concerned citizens who have been organizing demonstrations with Kalindo said they will continue with the planned demonstrations despite their leader Bon Kalindo suspending them.

Vice chairperson of the Concerned Citizens, Levi Luwemba said they do not agree with the idea by Kalindo to suspend the demos.

He says the demos cannot be suspended as there are many unsolved issues such as the shortage of Urea fertilizer on the market, corruption, increase in cooking oil prices and increased water tariffs.

Luwemba accused Kalindo of personalizing the grouping as Kalindo’s organization, said they have now realized that a concerned citizens group cant be owned by one individual.

