Kalindo suspends all planned demonstrations: “We want to give gov’t time to address raised issues and effects of Cyclone Ana”

Political activist and lead organizer of the anti-government mass protests, Bon Kalindo, has announced suspension of all planned demonstrations to give the government time to address issues raised in their previous petitions.

Kalindo added that they also wanted to give the government time to address the adverse effects of the Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday afternoon, the firebrand political activist said Concerned Citizens were equally concerned with the trail of damage to property and loss of over 36 lives the hailstorm has left since the onset of the rains.

“Thus, have resolved to use our platform to mobilize resources, which we will donate to the affected communities. We are appealing to people of goodwill to donate to our initiative. We don’t want money, but material resources,” said Kalindo.

On the other hand, Kalindo commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance government for “listening and addressing some of our issues”, as evidenced by the revision of tollgate fees and changes in the Cabinet.

He said they were also happy that President Chakwera reversed the decision of the Attorney General to offer amnesty to people who can voluntarily pay back the money they stole from the government.

“However, were are still keeping an eye on other issues like prices of cooking oil and water, which we presented to them. If they don’t meet our demands, we will be back on the streets and this time, with a bang,” he said.

Asked if the decision to suspend the protests was motivated by fear of frequent arrests by the police, Kalindo said, “I am an iron man. I was born in the village and I was born a very strong man. I am not afraid of any arrest even if they are to arrest me again today.”

Government spokesperson and Minister of Information and Digitization, Gospel Kazako, said the Tonse Alliance government has always advocated for contact and dialogue in resolving issues affecting Malawians.

