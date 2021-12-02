Kalindo threatens to close Malawi borders: “Gov’t can’t arrest me lest I spill beans”

Vocal political activist Bon Kalindo has warned that his demonstrations may spill over to district councils if the government does not address his demands.

Kalindo, who made his remarks during his press briefing in Mzuzu on Thursday morning, also threatened to close the country’s borders to force the government to address their grievances.

He challenged that the Tonse Alliance government cannot dare to arrest him because “I keep number of their evil secret.”

He assured that his Friday’s demonstration in Mzuzu is still on despite facing some resistance from government.

The former UTM national youth director attacked faith leaders who held a press briefing in Mzuzu where they expressed disapproval of the demonstration.

Led by Reverend William Tembo of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, the faith leaders asked Kalindo to cancel his Friday’s demonstration and take another platform.

But Kalindo rebuffed the call and described the clergy as agents of the government.

