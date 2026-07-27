Kalonga Sosola IX appointed to Pan-African Peace Commission

King Kalonga Sosola IX of Malawi has been appointed to the Executive Council of the Pan-African Peace Commission, in what has been described as a significant milestone for the country’s involvement in continental peacebuilding and governance initiatives.

The appointment, announced this week by the Commission, has been welcomed as a recognition of Malawi’s growing role in advancing peace, unity, transparency and good governance across Africa.

Potiphar Banda, Publicity Secretary for Chifukwato Cha aChewa, said in a press statement that the appointment positions Malawi at the forefront of continental efforts to promote peaceful, just and transparent societies.

He noted that the Commission’s work aligns with key regional and international legal instruments, including the SADC Protocol Against Corruption, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption, and the United Nations Charter.

Welcoming the appointment, Chairman of the Pan-African Executive Council, Henry William McCarter, said he was confident the Malawian monarch would make a meaningful contribution to the Commission’s work.

“The Commission is confident that HRM Kalonga Sosola IX’s contribution will reinforce our commitment to peace, transparency, and integrity — values that remain central to the vision of a united and prosperous Africa,” McCarter said.

According to the Commission, the appointment is expected to strengthen its capacity to advance local and cross-border collaboration on peacebuilding and anti-corruption initiatives, deepen partnerships with African governments in fostering unity, and support the alignment of Southern African Development Community efforts with broader African Union governance frameworks.

The Commission said the appointment comes at a time when it is calling for wider national participation and stronger institutional frameworks to address emerging socio-economic and political challenges affecting the region.

King Kalonga Sosola IX joins an Executive Council comprising traditional and civic leaders from Ghana, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Liberia. His inclusion is expected to enhance regional cooperation and contribute to the Commission’s broader vision of promoting sustainable peace, accountability and inclusive development across Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :