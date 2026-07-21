Kamangila gives judges’ watchdog four-week ultimatum over ‘justice denied’ corruption probe

A lawyer known for making noise on social media has issued a blistering ultimatum to Malawi’s judicial watchdog, demanding it wrap up a corruption probe into two members of the bench within four weeks — after the investigation dragged on for a staggering 21 months.

Alexious Kamangila, a private practice lawyer who has built a reputation for vocal commentary online, has accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of denying justice through its glacial handling of complaints against High Court Judge Kenan Manda and Magistrate Diana Mangwana.

In a scathing letter dated 21 July 2026 addressed to Chief Justice and JSC chairperson Rizine Mzikamanda, Kamangila demanded the commission act immediately and publish its findings without further delay.

“The JSC is immediately commanded to act within 4 weeks,” the letter reads bluntly.

The outspoken lawyer pointed out the astonishing gap between promise and reality — the JSC had originally vowed in 2024 that its inquiry would take just four weeks, yet nearly two years later, the probe remains unresolved.

Kamangila did not mince his words, warning that the prolonged delay breaches sections 116, 118 and 119 of the Constitution and is actively eroding public confidence in the Judiciary.

He went further, arguing that corruption and incompetence within the courts are steadily chipping away at the rule of law in Malawi.

The JSC has previously confirmed it received a total of 26 complaints alleging corruption involving Manda, Mangwana and other court officers.

Judge Manda, meanwhile, has been granted extended leave while the investigation into the allegations against him continues.

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