Kamlepo fails to convince House hold secret votes over media shaming

February 21, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Outspoken Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua on Thursday failed to convince parliament to stop roll call type of voting and switch to secret voting on the electoral reforms bills in the House, saying social media was intimidating.

Kamlepo: Not amused with the naming and shaming of people voting against electoral reforms bill s

He said this after the social media activists harshly condemned him on Wednesday for siding with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to block the introduction of the Constitutional Court sanctioned bills.

Kalua said the security of the members of parliament who sided with the government during the voting was heavily compromised as their names were all over the social media platforms.

However, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara played down the fear and went ahead to order for another roll call voting on the bills.

In the roll call on Thursday, most independent members of parliament who sided with the government on Wednesday, including Billy Kaunda, switched sides to the opposition.

But taking up on Facebook, Kalua said people should focus on their respective members of parliament and not on him alone.

“Go to the members of parliament you voted for, they are almost 192 and convince them to vote for the bill because it needs  two thirds majority which is 128 MPs/votes,” he said.

Kalua used harsh and insulting words to describe his social media critics.

He ditched the Peoples Party, the party that sponsored him into the House and is now with the DPP seeking favours from the government over a huge debt he has with the Malawi Revenue Authority on unpaid taxes which he has been dodging to pay over the years.

Awona Kamlepo kuti achita bwanji. What we have before us is not a game of secrecy. It’s purely a game of honest and openness.

2 hours ago
K.kagalu.
Guest
K.kagalu.

Hahahahahaa uyoooooo! Siubwlelaso Ku Nyumba imeneyi Kamlepo mark my words! Iwe zitsazika Kwa azako amenewo

2 hours ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Chwe mwana chweeee……. Your colours are now known

2 hours ago
Simposium
Guest
Simposium

Kamlepo you are an embarassment to the prople of the north. Galu ya munthu iwe. Kani yakupwetekani ndi misonkho mukuvutika nayo chonchiyo ndipo wanya suzapondanso ku parliament iwe kwanu kwatha abwezi. This is going to be the end of you. Ife tinakudabwanitu mmene munasinthira mawanga kani nkhani yake ndiya misonkho kkkkk

3 hours ago
GRM
Guest
GRM

Ngongolezo abweza ndi misonkho ya a Malawi akufuna kubayo. You can’t bank on the government on the exit to save you

3 hours ago