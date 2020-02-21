Kamlepo fails to convince House hold secret votes over media shaming

Outspoken Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua on Thursday failed to convince parliament to stop roll call type of voting and switch to secret voting on the electoral reforms bills in the House, saying social media was intimidating.

He said this after the social media activists harshly condemned him on Wednesday for siding with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to block the introduction of the Constitutional Court sanctioned bills.

Kalua said the security of the members of parliament who sided with the government during the voting was heavily compromised as their names were all over the social media platforms.

However, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara played down the fear and went ahead to order for another roll call voting on the bills.

In the roll call on Thursday, most independent members of parliament who sided with the government on Wednesday, including Billy Kaunda, switched sides to the opposition.

But taking up on Facebook, Kalua said people should focus on their respective members of parliament and not on him alone.

“Go to the members of parliament you voted for, they are almost 192 and convince them to vote for the bill because it needs two thirds majority which is 128 MPs/votes,” he said.

Kalua used harsh and insulting words to describe his social media critics.

He ditched the Peoples Party, the party that sponsored him into the House and is now with the DPP seeking favours from the government over a huge debt he has with the Malawi Revenue Authority on unpaid taxes which he has been dodging to pay over the years.

