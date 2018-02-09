Kamlepo says northerners tired of being used as condoms: No plot to impeach Speaker ―Chilenje

Against the backdrop of rumour plot to impeach Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly Esther Mcheka Chilenje, has told the House that there is no information oust the Speaker.
On Monday, Chitipa South lawmaker Werani Chilenga (People’s Party- PP) first raised the issues in the House that some people were planning to impeach the Speaker.
And on Wednesday, Rumphi East legislator (PP) Kamlepo Kalua also raised the issue.
Msowoya faces impeachment rumours over his alleged association with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and causing friction in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he serves as first-vice president.
But Kalua said plans to out Speaker Msowoya are unwelcome.
“I have information that there are certain people who are plotting to impeach the Speaker. We northerners are tired of being used as condoms. So let me warn those planning [impeachment of Speaker] that this is unwelcome and mind you it’s a strong warning from the people of the north,” said outspoken Kalua.
Mcheka-Chilenje ruled Kalua out of order, saying there is nothing the parliamentary leadership’s office on the alleged impeachment.
“I rule you out of order honourable. I do not have that information in my office,” Mcheka-Chilenje said.
MCP’s Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda on Monday said the move to impeach the Speaker is neither here nor there, saying the MPs were only making allegations but it is “a non-starter”.
Msowoya was elected into office in June 2014 by 101 MPs against Francis Kasaila (DPP) who received 89 votes.
According to the procedures in the Standing Orders, the mover of an impeachment motion must ascertain that about one third of all 193 members should endorse, or sign, that petition which will be given to the concerned Speaker.
In addition, the concerned Speaker shall be entitled to be heard in his defence, within 14 days when the House is sitting either by himself or through a legal representative.
The petition must also state in clear terms the specific charges which the Speaker is allegedly to have violated and, according to the Standing Orders, the motion must be adopted within 14 days after the notice.
16 Comments on "Kamlepo says northerners tired of being used as condoms: No plot to impeach Speaker ―Chilenje"
We northerners want Msowoya impeached, which northerners are you representing iwe KAMLEPO? Msowoya is useless and he is not representing wishes of people from North, he Rejected 50 + 1 Bill and you run away
Why kamlepo not MCP MPs speaking like this
Kamlepo is simply looking for recognition within the DPP camp. Pajatu akuluwa amatero. Akachoka apo akadzimangilire ndi zingwe za green aziti MCP inawaba. KKKKKKK
All along I thought Honorable Kalua is some body we can trust. But now I have believed what my friend told me. Kalua is useless and above all he is just an opportunist.
Kaya ndinu anzeru kaya ndinu odziwa mpira. Mbwenumbwenu sadzalamulila dziko la Malawi. Inu mudzingotigwilira ntchito basi kikikikiki
Sam Mpasu was impeached .He is from Ntcheu but no
One from the central said people of central region are feeble up being used.
What’s wrong with Northerners ?
We are all Malawians .
That’s a political post not a tribal one you daft Kamlepo
MCP has disciplined leadership, there is nothing on the table of what you (kalua) are saying but tenganani nonse ndi Msowoya wakoyo pitani ku DPP, very untrustworthy, kumpoto alipo anthu ena anzeru not you.
Mr Kalua just join DPP paja munadya kale zawo.You went to negotiate for the safe return of JB?Amayi anakukaniranitu.
DADA KAMLEPO , DON’T RUN AWAY FROM THE FACT THAT YOUR COMRADE RICHARD MSOWOYA IS A COWARD AND IT IS NOT TRUE THAT MCP WANT TO REMOVE HIM BECAUSE HE IS FROM THE NORTH.
IS HE THE ONLY NORTHERNER WHO IS IN MCP ?
BY THE WAY, AM STILL WAITING FOR THE EVIDENCE OF THE THE PEOPLE WHO KIDNAPPED YOU LAST YEAR ?
LASTLY, WETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT ‘” DPP'” IS BOUNCING BACK IN 2019