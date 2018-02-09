Kamlepo says northerners tired of being used as condoms: No plot to impeach Speaker ―Chilenje

Against the backdrop of rumour plot to impeach Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly Esther Mcheka Chilenje, has told the House that there is no information oust the Speaker.

On Monday, Chitipa South lawmaker Werani Chilenga (People’s Party- PP) first raised the issues in the House that some people were planning to impeach the Speaker.

And on Wednesday, Rumphi East legislator (PP) Kamlepo Kalua also raised the issue.

Msowoya faces impeachment rumours over his alleged association with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and causing friction in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he serves as first-vice president.

But Kalua said plans to out Speaker Msowoya are unwelcome.

“I have information that there are certain people who are plotting to impeach the Speaker. We northerners are tired of being used as condoms. So let me warn those planning [impeachment of Speaker] that this is unwelcome and mind you it’s a strong warning from the people of the north,” said outspoken Kalua.

Mcheka-Chilenje ruled Kalua out of order, saying there is nothing the parliamentary leadership’s office on the alleged impeachment.

“I rule you out of order honourable. I do not have that information in my office,” Mcheka-Chilenje said.

MCP’s Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda on Monday said the move to impeach the Speaker is neither here nor there, saying the MPs were only making allegations but it is “a non-starter”.

Msowoya was elected into office in June 2014 by 101 MPs against Francis Kasaila (DPP) who received 89 votes.

According to the procedures in the Standing Orders, the mover of an impeachment motion must ascertain that about one third of all 193 members should endorse, or sign, that petition which will be given to the concerned Speaker.

In addition, the concerned Speaker shall be entitled to be heard in his defence, within 14 days when the House is sitting either by himself or through a legal representative.

The petition must also state in clear terms the specific charges which the Speaker is allegedly to have violated and, according to the Standing Orders, the motion must be adopted within 14 days after the notice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :