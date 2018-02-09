Kamlepo says northerners tired of being used as condoms: No plot to impeach Speaker ―Chilenje

February 9, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 16 Comments

Against the backdrop of rumour plot to impeach Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly Esther Mcheka Chilenje, has told the House that there is no information oust the Speaker.

Kamlepo:  Using northernors as political condoms in unwelcome

On Monday, Chitipa South lawmaker Werani Chilenga (People’s Party- PP) first raised the issues in the House that some people were planning to impeach the Speaker.

And on Wednesday, Rumphi East legislator (PP) Kamlepo Kalua also raised the issue.

Msowoya faces impeachment rumours over his alleged association with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and causing friction in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) where he serves as first-vice president.

But Kalua said plans to out Speaker Msowoya are unwelcome.

“I have information that there are certain people who are plotting to impeach the Speaker. We northerners are tired of being used as condoms. So let me warn those planning [impeachment of Speaker] that this is unwelcome and mind you it’s a strong warning from the people of the north,” said outspoken Kalua.

Mcheka-Chilenje ruled Kalua out of order, saying there is nothing the parliamentary leadership’s office on the alleged impeachment.

“I rule you out of order honourable. I do not have that information in my office,” Mcheka-Chilenje said.

MCP’s Dowa East MP Richard Chimwendo Banda on Monday said the move to impeach the Speaker is neither here nor there, saying the MPs were only making allegations but it is “a non-starter”.

Msowoya was elected into office in June 2014 by 101 MPs against Francis Kasaila (DPP) who received 89 votes.

According to the procedures in the Standing Orders, the mover of an impeachment motion must ascertain that about one third of all 193 members should endorse, or sign, that petition which will be given to the concerned Speaker.
In addition, the concerned Speaker shall be entitled to be heard in his defence, within 14 days when the House is sitting either by himself or through a legal representative.

The petition must also state in clear terms the specific charges which the Speaker is allegedly to have violated and, according to the Standing Orders, the motion must be adopted within 14 days after the notice.

 

16 Comments on "Kamlepo says northerners tired of being used as condoms: No plot to impeach Speaker ―Chilenje"

Yankho kwa Iwe
Guest
Yankho kwa Iwe
CHIPYERELO, yeah three northerners started and formed MCP and they championed dawn of multiparty democracy and on the way they failed to make it as head of state. They have produced more graduates as you claim, but what is the point of producing more graduates without achieving their dream of producing a head of state. Mind you my brother God can not create one tribe to be intelligent than the other. God created human beings equally. Because of such mentality that you are intelligent, people from southern region and central region will continue voting based on tribes and regions. If… Read more »
49 minutes 27 seconds ago
49 minutes 27 seconds ago
Chikulamayembe
Guest
Chikulamayembe

We northerners want Msowoya impeached, which northerners are you representing iwe KAMLEPO? Msowoya is useless and he is not representing wishes of people from North, he Rejected 50 + 1 Bill and you run away

51 minutes 45 seconds ago
51 minutes 45 seconds ago
Oscar
Guest
Oscar

Why kamlepo not MCP MPs speaking like this

1 hour 38 minutes ago
1 hour 38 minutes ago
Youna
Guest
Youna

Kamlepo is simply looking for recognition within the DPP camp. Pajatu akuluwa amatero. Akachoka apo akadzimangilire ndi zingwe za green aziti MCP inawaba. KKKKKKK

1 hour 58 minutes ago
1 hour 58 minutes ago
Omex70
Guest
Omex70

All along I thought Honorable Kalua is some body we can trust. But now I have believed what my friend told me. Kalua is useless and above all he is just an opportunist.

2 hours 4 minutes ago
2 hours 4 minutes ago
CHIPYERELO
Guest
CHIPYERELO
Just a point of correction to Biti John, Sam Mpasu was not impeached but rather appointed a cabinet minister and forced to resign which is different from impeachment. Second point of correction to one called Dr. Fiderus Miyoyooo, northerners are not makape, can makape dominate all spheres of life? Are you aware that MCP was formed by three northers Aleke, Kanyama and Orton Chirwa? Are you aware that Chikufwa contributed significantly to dawn of multiparty system of government when people from the centre and south save for the Catholic bishops were hiding? Are you aware that northers has produced more… Read more »
2 hours 14 minutes ago
2 hours 14 minutes ago
China
Guest
China

Kaya ndinu anzeru kaya ndinu odziwa mpira. Mbwenumbwenu sadzalamulila dziko la Malawi. Inu mudzingotigwilira ntchito basi kikikikiki

1 hour 1 minute ago
1 hour 1 minute ago
Biti John
Guest
Biti John

Sam Mpasu was impeached .He is from Ntcheu but no
One from the central said people of central region are feeble up being used.
What’s wrong with Northerners ?
We are all Malawians .
That’s a political post not a tribal one you daft Kamlepo

2 hours 37 minutes ago
2 hours 37 minutes ago
nyachirwa
Guest
nyachirwa

MCP has disciplined leadership, there is nothing on the table of what you (kalua) are saying but tenganani nonse ndi Msowoya wakoyo pitani ku DPP, very untrustworthy, kumpoto alipo anthu ena anzeru not you.

2 hours 42 minutes ago
2 hours 42 minutes ago
Nalingula
Guest
Nalingula

Mr Kalua just join DPP paja munadya kale zawo.You went to negotiate for the safe return of JB?Amayi anakukaniranitu.

3 hours 9 minutes ago
3 hours 9 minutes ago
Masuzgyo
Guest
Masuzgyo

DADA KAMLEPO , DON’T RUN AWAY FROM THE FACT THAT YOUR COMRADE RICHARD MSOWOYA IS A COWARD AND IT IS NOT TRUE THAT MCP WANT TO REMOVE HIM BECAUSE HE IS FROM THE NORTH.
IS HE THE ONLY NORTHERNER WHO IS IN MCP ?
BY THE WAY, AM STILL WAITING FOR THE EVIDENCE OF THE THE PEOPLE WHO KIDNAPPED YOU LAST YEAR ?
LASTLY, WETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT ‘” DPP'” IS BOUNCING BACK IN 2019

3 hours 14 minutes ago
3 hours 14 minutes ago

