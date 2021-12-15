Kandodo unveils modern scanning machine at Mzuzu Central Hospital

The Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Tuesday unveiled the most waited computerized tomography (CT) scanning machine at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The hospital has been operating without a CT scanner since it was opened 21 years ago.

Speaking to the media after the unveiling ceremony, Chiponda said it is the wish of the government to ensure that all referral hospitals have necessary equipment.

She urged the hospital staff to use the machine properly.

In a separate interview, Member of Parliament for Mzuzu Central Constituency, Bennex Mwamulima, said the machine will help to reduce the cost that the hospital, patients and guardians used to incur to access scanning services at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

According to a hospital report, over 50 patients at the facility were already on the list of referral to KCH to access the CT scanning service.

However, with the opening of the TC Scan at the hospital, mean that the referral has been cancelled automatically.

TC scanning machine is a modern scanner that takes series of X-rays images at once from different angles of the body for diagnosis.

The machine has been donated with financial support from Chinese Government.

