Karonga Diocese Vicar General Msgr. Chitete dies

The Catholic Diocese of Karonga Vicar General, Monsignor Denis Chitete, has died.

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said in a statement that Chitete died in the capital Lilongwe on Friday, December 24, 2021 where he was receiving treatment.

According to the statement signed by ECM secretary general, Father Henry Saindi, “funeral and burial programme will be announced later.”

Born on January 28, 1966, Monsignor Chitete will be remembered by many as a humble, gifted administrator and spiritual mentor.

He spent most of his priestly life in academic institutions such as St Patrick’s Minor Seminary and Kachebere Major Seminary where he worked as a teacher and rector respectively.

Technically, a Vicar General is the second in command in a Diocese in the Catholic Church. Chitete, it means, was deputy to Bishop Martin Mtumbuka.

