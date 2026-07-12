Karonga stun Silver Strikers to reach Airtel Top 8 semis

Karonga United have pulled off a stunning giant-killing act, overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to knock Silver Strikers out of the Airtel Top 8 on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Karonga went into Sunday’s second leg at their Karonga Stadium fortress needing a big response, and delivered exactly that – firing home three goals on home turf to complete a dramatic turnaround and send Silver crashing out.

The result caught Silver completely off guard, with Karonga’s improved composure this season no coincidence – the club brought in Audrow Makonyola as head coach after luring him away from Blue Eagles.

And that connection could prove crucial, as Karonga now find themselves drawn against Eagles in the semi-finals. Makonyola’s insider knowledge of his former side is expected to give Karonga a real edge as they plot how to cause another upset.

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