Kasungu now has 16 Senior Chiefs following Mnyanja’s historic elevation

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dr Ben Phiri, has issued a stirring call for the country’s traditional leaders to govern with honesty and integrity, insisting leadership must always serve to improve the welfare of ordinary people.

The minister delivered his message during the elevation of Traditional Authority Mnyanja of Kasungu to the rank of Senior Chief on Sunday — a milestone that comes after the veteran leader first took up his role as Sub-TA all the way back in 1966.

Phiri told the gathered crowd that the promotion brought with it increased authority and responsibility, stressing that such powers must be wielded wisely and used to drive genuine community development.

He went on to describe chiefs as vital pillars of governance, insisting their leadership, along with the culture and traditions they uphold, should always work to promote the wellbeing of the communities they serve.

Member of Parliament for Kasungu North, Beatrice Mwale, was among those to heap praise on the decision, commending President Peter Mutharika for elevating Mnyanja after decades of dedicated service to his community.

The historic promotion means Kasungu District now boasts a total of 16 Senior Chiefs among its 42 traditional leaders, following Mnyanja’s elevation from the district’s previous count of 15.

The ceremony is likely to be seen as a fitting tribute to a leader who has spent nearly 60 years serving his community — first as Sub-Traditional Authority, and now finally rising to the senior ranks of Malawi’s traditional leadership structure.

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