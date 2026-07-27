Kawinga defies the market, buys farmers K50,000 per bag of maize

At a time when many smallholder farmers are being forced to sell maize for as little as K30,000 per 50-kilogram bag, Apostle Clifford Kawinga is rewriting the story in Mchinji by paying K50,000 per bag—giving farmers a K20,000 premium that is restoring hope, dignity and financial security.

Through his Hope Field Initiative (HFI), Kawinga is challenging exploitative markets and proving that agriculture can become a pathway out of poverty rather than a trap of low returns.

The initiative reached a major milestone with the official launch of the Hope Field Agricultural Produce Market in Mchinji, creating a reliable market where farmers can sell their produce at competitive prices while strengthening food security and improving household incomes.

The impact was immediate.

Members of Chisomo Farmers’ Clubs 1 to 10 sold 1,300 bags of maize to HFI at K50,000 per bag, earning a combined K65 million. For many of the farmers, the price represented a significant improvement over what they would have received from other buyers, allowing them to earn substantially more from the same harvest.

Speaking during the launch, Kawinga said the initiative goes beyond buying maize—it is about transforming lives through economic empowerment while sharing a message of hope.

“The core objective of this initiative is to ensure that love leads. We also want people to know there is hope for a better life, both here and beyond, as they receive Christ as their personal Saviour. I am excited to see this project bearing fruit and transforming lives,” he said.

Recognising that higher prices alone are not enough, HFI has also invested in increasing agricultural productivity by donating a solar-powered irrigation system to the farmers. The technology is expected to reduce dependence on erratic rainfall, boost crop yields and enable year-round farming, ultimately increasing household incomes.

Traditional Authority Mkanda described the initiative as a timely intervention that will improve livelihoods, strengthen food security and help reduce hunger across the area.

Agricultural Extension Development Coordinator for Boma EPA, Thandie Sathula, said the programme is already producing tangible results, with participating farmers recording significantly higher yields than in previous seasons.

“The opening of this market will allow even more farmers to benefit from the programme,” Sathula said.

Speaking on behalf of the participating farmers, Nathan Dhlamini said the initiative has demonstrated that bumper harvests and better incomes are achievable when farmers receive the right support.

He thanked Apostle Kawinga for investing in smallholder farmers at a time when many struggle to find fair and reliable markets for their produce.

For hundreds of farming families in Mchinji, the Hope Field Initiative is becoming more than just a market—it is a lifeline, offering fair prices, modern farming support and renewed confidence that agriculture can once again provide a decent living.

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