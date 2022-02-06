Kawinga’s MK46m pledge to Flames for a win against Morocco goes to flood victims

Youthful businessman and leader of the Salvation for All Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, has disclosed that he will spend the MK46 million he initially pledged to the Flames to assist people affected by Cyclone Ana in Chikwawa, Nsanje and Dedza.

Kawinga had pledged that he would give each player and official K1 million if the national team had triumphed over Morocco at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

But Flames lost to Morocco in their first ever round of 16 match at AFCON; hence, the team could not redeem the pledge.

Apostle Kawinga told Nyasa Times on Saturday that he has since decided to channel the resources towards alleviating the pain being experienced by households affected by the tropical hailstorms.

He said distribution of assorted relief items will start this week and next week in Dedza and Chikwawa and Nsanje, respectively.

Apostle Kawinga is a shrewd businessman who is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, CK Ceramics, Shalom Private Schools and CK Farm and Cold Storage.

He is also the founder and leader of Salvation for All Ministries International, which is also involved in charity and philanthropy work across Malawi.

His gesture to assist disaster victims follows a declaration of especially Chikwawa and Nsanje—Lower Shire—as a disaster area after floods that came with the destructive tropical cyclone Anna left over 30 people dead and displaced thousands others.

According to the apostle, out of the MK46 million—MK26 million is for Lower Shire and MK10 million for Dedza.

Kawinga added that the other MK10 million will be given to the Onjezani Kenani-led Citizen Transformation Initiative “in order to capacitate the initiative to be able to also identify critical areas of need for the flood victims” so that they are well assisted in the relief interventions.

“We will be distributing blankets, buckets, maize flour, cooking oil, sugar, salt and many other necessities. We need to show love and care to our fellow Malawians,” Apostle Kawinga said.

Kawinga went on saying that: “We need to hold hands in times like these because the bible tells us to help those that are needy. Our help in times of distress like these show the love of God.”

Meanwhile, Salvation for all Ministries on Friday and Saturday distributed relief items to 214 households in the area of group village head Kamenyagwaza and 64 households in group village head Malikeni in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District.

Francis Chiphikizo, Ward Councillor for the area, said he is grateful of the gesture by Apostle Kawinga and the Salvation for All Ministries.

“Apostle Kawinga has been an exceptional friend indeed. God bless him” he said.

