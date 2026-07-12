Khoviwa urges church-state cooperation as new church opens in Chitipa

Chief Presidential Adviser on Religious Affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa, has called on churches, traditional leaders and government to work together in driving development at community level.

Khoviwa was speaking in Chitipa on Thursday during the official opening of a new K800m church building for Ebenezer Evangelistic Assemblies of God Malawi (EAGM).

He said the church had long been a partner of government in national development, and urged the congregation to pray for continued peace, unity and prosperity in Malawi.

Archbishop Silent Mtambo of EAGM said the church planned to build similar places of worship in every district, to grow its congregation while continuing to support government’s development efforts.

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